The integration of Haraj app with HUAWEI AppGallery has resulted in phenomenal performance and substantial revenue growth, with over 100,000 new users acquired on Haraj

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppGallery, the next generation app distribution platform for HUAWEI devices and one of the top 3 app marketplaces in the world partnered with Haraj app, the leading online marketplace from Saudi Arabia, in early 2020. Since its launch on AppGallery and the full integration with Huawei Mobile Services, Haraj has expanded its services on Huawei Mobile Services, including through an always-on campaign with the Petal Ads platform. This partnership has resulted in a tremendous growth and brought over 100,000 new users to Haraj in 2022 alone.

Haraj app is a user-friendly marketplace platform that enables users to buy and sell items in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has been ranked the most visited Saudi digital platform by the Communications & Information Technology Commission. The platform's success is attributed to its dedication to providing a safe and trustworthy platform, as well as a seamless user experience.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: "Collaborating with Haraj app on Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery has been a great experience. We're thrilled to have supported their growth and success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver innovative digital experiences to users in the region."

Abdulrahman Althuraya, Senior Marketing Director of Haraj app, shared insights into the benefits and advantages of their partnership with HUAWEI AppGallery, he said: "the integration with Huawei Mobile Services has brought an increased users' activity to the business and the onboarding on AppGallery has expanded Haraj app's user base significantly. The partnership with HMS has enabled the platform to access millions of new users and provide them with a seamless and exciting experience on Huawei devices."

He added: "The always-on campaign run with Petal Ads platform has helped Haraj app to achieve more than 100,000 new users in 2022 alone. Huawei users present a massive new audience for Haraj app to tap into, with over 730 million smartphone users. The platform has reached more than 2 million visitors and 60,000 advertisements daily, and has become the go-to platform for anyone looking to buy or sell goods in the region."

Haraj app has been working closely with AppGallery's team of experts, who have been instrumental in integrating the app into AppGallery quickly and efficiently. The HMS Core Open Capabilities have proven to be robust and user-friendly, enhancing the user experience on the platform.

Through the collaboration with HUAWEI AppGallery, Haraj app plans to continue expanding their user base in KSA and beyond. Their goal is to reach a broader audience and provide them with a premium shopping experience. The platform aims to deliver innovative and engaging features to users, making it the go-to marketplace platform in the region. With their unique features and Huawei's innovative technology, Haraj app is poised for even greater success in the future.

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Huawei's unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

Huawei's vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe. In 2021, AppGallery witnessed over 432 billion app downloads across the globe.

