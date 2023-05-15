RaySearch expands collaboration with BEBIG Medical

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that the strategic partnership with BEBIG Medical, which began in 2018, has been extended through a memorandum of the agreement. BEBIG Medical is a leading global supplier of high-quality radiotherapy products and within the new agreement the companies aim to develop more comprehensive solutions, to achieve more effective treatments and better outcomes.

RaySearch and BEBIG have collaborated to integrate RaySearch's advanced treatment planning system RayStation®* and oncology information system RayCare®* with BEBIG Medical's brachytherapy system. Through the new agreement, the collaboration within brachytherapy is deepened and expanded to other areas within radiation therapy. In addition, RaySearch's software solutions will be further integrated with the Shinva Linac, which BEBIG Medical is distributing globally.

Mr. George Chan, Chairman and CEO of BEBIG Medical, says: "Our existing strong partnership with RaySearch has paved a solid way to integrate our brachytherapy solutions into modern radiation workflows. We are very happy that the partnership now is further extended into more product portfolios so that the combined expertise and resources can help to develop new technologies and improve the quality of cancer treatment for patients around the world."

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We look forward to deepening our strategic partnership with BEBIG Medical. The collaboration will enable closer connectivity between our respective products and enhance the quality and availability of cancer treatment for patients worldwide."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Henrik Bergentoft, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

henrik.bergentoft@raysearchlabs.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3769313/2059662.pdf RaySearch Press Release May 15, 2023 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/pr-bebig-raysearch-1200x620,c3178894 PR Bebig-RaySearch-1200x620

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories