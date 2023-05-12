Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Illumina Shareholders Vote "FOR" Eight of Illumina's Highly Qualified Director Nominees

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina ILMN, a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm, recommends Illumina shareholders vote FOR Illumina CEO Francis deSouza and Board member Robert Epstein. Illumina's Annual Meeting is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2023, at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time).

In a report dated May 12, 2023, ISS noted the following:

"Despite making the case for change, the dissident's ask is substantial. Icahn is seeking to replace the company's Chairman, CEO, and longest-tenured director with a three-member slate that is relatively homogenous. All three are investment professionals who work or worked for Icahn for years…the dissident nominees are, as Icahn representatives, largely interchangeable."

"If the dissident's campaign had contained fewer unsubstantiated accusations, or if the dissident had nominated candidates with direct industry expertise, it might have been easier to conclude that the case for change was strong enough to support more dissident nominees."

"In consideration of the lack of evidence of malfeasance by the CEO, and the fact that the dissident does not have a CEO candidate in hand…removal of CEO deSouza from the board seems excessively disruptive at this stage."

Illumina is pleased that ISS recognizes the strength of Illumina's Board and supports its best-in-class governance practices. ISS's recommendation that shareholders reject two of Icahn's associates is recognition that Illumina has the right skill sets and experiences on its Board to advance the company's strategic goals for value creation.

Illumina recommends that shareholders vote FOR all of its nine nominees. Illumina Board Chair John Thompson and his deep experience have provided invaluable insight and leadership to the Illumina Board and he has led high-growth companies for more than four decades. As Chair of the Microsoft Board, Thompson oversaw a period of unprecedented innovation and shareholder value creation and led the Board team responsible for selecting Satya Nadella to be Microsoft's CEO. During his tenure as director, chair and lead independent director from February 2012 to present, Microsoft's total shareholder return (TSR) of 885% outperformed the S&P 500 by 683%. At Symantec, where he was CEO for 10 years, he grew revenue from $600 million to $6 billion and delivered a TSR of 819%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 856%. As CEO at Symantec from 1999 through 2009, Thompson was ranked as one of The Best-Performing CEOs in the World, according to Harvard Business Review in 2010.

Regarding Icahn, it is relevant for Illumina shareholders to be fully aware that Icahn's own firm, Icahn Enterprises (IEP), recently disclosed that it is being investigated by federal authorities. In its recently filed 10-Q, IEP said that the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York contacted IEP on May 3, 2023, seeking production of information relating to it and certain affiliates' "corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials."

Illumina's Board of Directors urges shareholders to protect their investment and reject all three of Carl Icahn's nominees by voting the WHITE proxy card today FOR all nine of the company's Board of Directors. Shareholders of record as of close of business on April 3, 2023, are entitled to vote at the meeting.

Forward-Looking Statements

Note regarding GRAIL

The European Commission adopted an order on September 6, 2022 prohibiting Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL. We have filed an appeal of the Commission's decision. The Commission has also adopted an order requiring Illumina and GRAIL to be held and operated as distinct and separate entities for an interim period. Compliance with the order is monitored by an independent Monitoring Trustee. During this period, Illumina and GRAIL are not permitted to share confidential business information unless legally required, and GRAIL must be run independently, exclusively in the best interests of GRAIL. Commercial interactions between the two companies must be undertaken at arm's length.

