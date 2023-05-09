LBA Hospitality Selected to Manage the avid™ hotel in Ocala, Florida

Hotel is the Latest Addition to LBA's Growing Portfolio

OCALA, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced the addition of the 95-room avid™ hotel by IHG in Ocala, Florida to their growing management portfolio. LBA Hospitality was recently ranked one of the top third-party management companies by Hotel Management Magazine.

The avid hotel Ocala Downtown is located at 1626 S. Pine Avenue, near downtown Ocala and minutes away from Ocala International Airport – Jim Taylor Field, and offers convenient access to Advent Health Ocala and Ocala Regional Medical Center. The four-story property is just a short drive from the Ocala Civic Center, the Appleton Museum of Art, Silver Springs State Park and Ocala National Forest.

"Adding a new brand like avid™ hotel to our portfolio is exciting," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer, LBA Hospitality. "This location in downtown Ocala is centrally located to several restaurants and is convenient to many of the attractions in the area."

The guestrooms at the avid hotel Ocala Downtown focus on getting the essentials right, every time. You can count on getting a good a sound sleep, with high quality mattresses and bedding, as well as black-out roller shades. The spotlessly-clean rooms also feature plenty of storage, a 55-inch HDTV and complimentary Wi-Fi. Additional hotel amenities include a grab-and-go breakfast, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 24/7 Market and an outdoor patio.

For more information on the avid hotel Ocala Downtown or to make reservations please call directly at 352-820-6100, or visit their website.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About avid hotels

The newest mainstream brand from IHG, avid hotels was designed for travelers who want a hotel stay that finally meets their expectations for the type of hospitality they value most – the basics done exceptionally well – at a fair price. To ensure avid hotels meets the needs of today's everyday traveler, a set of fundamental values define all touch points of the brand: taking a new approach to designing everyday travel; appreciating the value of guests' every hard-earned dollar and being direct, honest and clear. All avid hotels will be new-build construction and feature modern, comfortable design, guest rooms designed for sound-sleep, a focused, high-quality breakfast consisting of name-brand options and will deliver the latest technology for a seamless guest experience. The avid hotels brand launched in 2017 and opened its first property in Q3 2018. It is currently available for franchising in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

