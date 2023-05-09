Mission Ready Awarded 5-Year Extension of its Multiple Award Schedule (MAS)

MAS Sales Orders Up 227% Year-to-Date

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") MRS MSNVF 2R, a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, today announces that the Company's Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") has been renewed for a 5-year period by the General Services Administration ("GSA").

"Over the last year, the Company has optimized its processes and bolstered its offering to capture additional opportunities within the full spectrum of U.S. Government while highlighting the multiple government vehicles Mission Ready's contracting division, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), has in place to provide government agencies with needed products," said Dan Raczykowski, President of Unifire. "By emphasizing the readily available procurement pathways, we've been able to leverage our MAS and maximize its revenue-generating potential."

As a result of this optimization, the Company is pleased to share the following highlights associated with its MAS:

The number of sales orders year to date is up 227% compared to the same period in 2022, representing an increased overall value of 57% to date.

The average number of sales per month has increased 41% year to date.

"We are committed to showcasing our network's unique products and putting them at the forefront of our value proposition by ensuring their accessibility through our established contracting vehicles," said Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready. "Our ongoing efforts to identify emerging needs and source corresponding solutions coupled with the optimization the team at Unifire has precisely executed is now effectively positioning us to meet and potentially exceed our objectives for MAS for this year."

About GSA

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) aims a delivering the government the products and solutions they need. Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) are long-term government contracts.

With the power of MAS, you have millions of products and services at your fingertips which have been approved for purchase by federal, state, and municipal agencies utilizing federal dollars. Through its privileged access to GSA and MAS, Unifire leverages its robust vendor network, time-proven industry relationships, proprietary technology infrastructure, and industry-leading distribution capabilities to efficiently source and deliver mission-critical products and solutions. Unifire holds the MAS GS-07F-268AA.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready Solutions provides comprehensive government contracting solutions with extensive experience delivering quality, mission-critical products, and services for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies.

Through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration, Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc., leverages its robust vendor network, time-proven industry relationships, proprietary technology infrastructure, and industry-leading manufacturing and distribution capabilities to efficiently source and deliver more than 1.5 million products.

