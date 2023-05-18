ñol


TaskUs to Present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 22, 2023

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2023 5:24 PM | 1 min read

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. TASK, a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, today announced that Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in the following investor event:

J.P Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date and Time: Monday, May 22nd, 2023
Location: The Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts
Fireside Chat Time: 3:10 - 3:45 PM ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website: https://ir.taskus.com/.

About TaskUs
TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,700 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

Investor Contact
Alan Katz
alan.katz@taskus.com

Media Contact
Lisa Wolford
lisa.wolford@taskus.com


