Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends and Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company's report on the aircraft interior decoration materials market forecasts the market to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%, growing from $17.1 billion in 2022 to $18.5 billion in 2023. Further, the global aircraft interior decoration materials market size is expected to reach $25.1 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of more than 7%. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aircraft interior decoration materials market in 2022.



One of the driving factors for this growth is the increasing demand for commercial and private aircraft, which includes planes that carry passengers or goods. For example, United Airlines Inc. in the United States purchased up to 200 new Boeing widebody planes, including 100 new 787 Dreamliners, plus the option to add 100 more, which will be delivered between 2024 and 2032.

Major aircraft interior decoration materials companies are Mohawk Industries Inc., Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, DESSO AVIATION, and Botany Weaving Mill Limited. Product innovation is a key trend in the market, with companies focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position.

For instance, in February 2020, Lantal, a Switzerland-based textile designer launched the industry's first certified heating-and-cooling system for aircraft seats, developed in partnership with Gentherm, which will allow passengers to set their personal temperature in flight. It is a specially designed heat mat that transforms electrical energy into heat using resistive wires stitched to a fire blocker, with a heat conductor placed directly underneath the seat cover.

The global aircraft interior decoration materials market is segmented as-

1) By Type: Aircraft Seating, In-Flight Entertainment, Cabin Lighting, Galley Equipment, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Windows and Windshields, Other Types

2) By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Private Aircraft

