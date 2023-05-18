Consumer Products-Electrical And Electronics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Consumer Products-Electrical And Electronics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Consumer Products-Electrical And Electronics Global Market Report 2023, the market size is expected to grow from $27.5 billion in 2022 to $29.5 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. Further, the market Is expected to reach $35.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 5%. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the consumer products-electrical and electronics market in 2022.



One of the driving factors behind this growth is the increasing focus of governments on promoting the consumer products-electrical and electronics industry. Governments around the world are implementing various initiatives to support the growth of smartphones, IoT devices, and other electronic products.

Major consumer products-electrical and electronics companies include Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Apple Inc., HP Inc., Oneplus, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sennheiser Electronics, Siemens AG, Logitech International S.A., and OPPO, ZTE Corporation.

Key trend driving the consumer products-electrical and electronics industry is technological advancement. Major companies operating in this industry are continuously introducing innovative products with advanced technologies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in May 2022, Samsung, a South Korean multinational electronics corporation launched an AI-Enabled & Connected AI EcoBubble™ Washing Machine range. This machine offers unique features such as AI wash, air wash technology, and a super speed cycle that adds higher capacity models.

The global consumer products-electrical and electronics market is segmented -

1) By Type: Conventional, Smart

2) By Technology: Near Field Communication (NFC), Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST), Artificial Intelligence, VR (Virtual Reality) Technology, Generation PCL Technology, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Personal, Professional

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, E-Commerce Websites, Company-Owned Websites, Offline, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores

The consumer products-electrical and electronics market report provides valuable insights into the global market, including its growth prospects, trends, challenges, and major players. The report also provides recommendations on strategies to adopt to maintain a strong position in the market.

Consumer Products-Electrical And Electronics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the consumer products-electrical and electronics market size, consumer products-electrical and electronics market segments, consumer products-electrical and electronics market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

