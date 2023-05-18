ñol


Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06250 for each Preferred share ($0.750 annually). Distributions are payable June 9, 2023 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2023. 

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $24.18 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.75 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $34.92.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. 

Distribution Details
    
Class A Share (FTN)  $0.12570
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A)  $0.06250
Record Date:  May 31, 2023
Payable Date:  June 9, 2023
    

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com


