Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annually). Distributions are payable June 9, 2023 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2023.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for May 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.82 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.47 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details 
  
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)$0.06667
Record Date:May 31, 2023
Payable Date:June 9, 2023
  


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.lifesplit.cominfo@quadravest.com

