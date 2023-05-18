SUCCESS Lending Celebrates One Year of Partnership With eXp Realty at Annual Shareholder Summit in Orlando, Florida

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois-based mortgage lender SUCCESS® Lending is celebrating its one-year anniversary partnership as an affiliate of eXp Realty, "the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™" and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI, at the 2023 eXp Shareholder Summit in Orlando, Florida.



Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from special guest speaker Glenn Stearns, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and the star of the Discovery Channel series "Undercover Billionaire," who shared his personal journey to success in his upcoming memoir, "InteGRITy," scheduled to be released May 23, 2023.

Stearns' story of resilience and persistence is an inspiration to many, as he shares his life's ups and downs, including being labeled "most likely to fail" and "the biggest loser" as a child, growing up in a low-income suburb of Baltimore with alcoholic parents, failing fourth grade and becoming a father at the age of 14.

Despite the odds, Stearns went on to achieve wild success in business, founding Stearns Lending LLC, one of the largest privately held mortgage lending companies in the U.S. Stearns attributes his resilience to putting "people before profit" and having transparency and integrity in lending standards.

Free advance copies of Glenn Stearns' new book, "InteGRITy," will be given away to attendees of eXp Realty's Shareholder Summit. Glenn Stearns will be available to sign copies of his book at the SUCCESS Lending booth on Thursday, May 18. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the entrepreneur, ask him questions about his book and life experiences, and get a personalized autograph.

Stearns' memoir will be available for purchase at retailers nationwide including Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Target.com, BooksaMillion.com and others.

About SUCCESS Lending

SUCCESS Lending is a joint venture between wholly owned subsidiaries of Kind Lending and eXp World Holdings, Inc., founded by two visionary entrepreneurs, Glenn Stearns and Glenn Sanford. The company provides a full range of mortgage services, including home loans, refinancing, and reverse mortgages, to clients across 42 US States. With a strong commitment to integrity, transparency, and innovation, SUCCESS Lending has quickly established itself as a leading player in the mortgage industry. The company's unique partnership model, combined with its cutting-edge technology platform and exceptional customer service, has enabled it to deliver outstanding results for its clients and partners alike.

