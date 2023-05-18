New PRIN™ App from Pegnato Eases Roofing Services Ordering and Tracking for Building Portfolio Managers

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Making it easier for building portfolio managers to order and track roofing services, Pegnato announced today its PRIN™ App. The new smartphone app connects property managers to the only online platform specifically tailored to make roofing services more efficient while improving the total cost of ownership of their roofs—the second most expensive asset in any commercial property. The PRIN app is now available on the App Store and Google Play, and visitors to the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC ) conference May 21-23 in Las Vegas can see the app at the Pegnato booth, #3333H.



Building on its nationwide reputation as the leader in connecting premier roofing services with national commercial building portfolio managers, Pegnato's PRIN platform connects property managers with certified local roofing contractors, allowing them to obtain bids, schedule jobs, and view intuitive dashboards that report the conditions and ages of individual roofs as well as their overall roof portfolios. With a few clicks, PRIN shows exactly where services are contracted, the status of service contracts, the age of every roof, and the cost of repairs.

"Before Pegnato's PRIN platform, we would have to find local roofers and then manually manage inspection and repair scheduling and reporting roof conditions to our customers—a process that required a lot of calls, emails, and management time," says Brendan Trimboli, director of program development at King Energy, a leading provider of solar energy solutions to multi-tenant properties. "The PRIN platform eliminates all that manual work, and we can schedule jobs without having to wait until we get back to the office."

"When our customers have a roofing problem, they want it fixed as quickly as possible," said Alex Pegnato, president and COO of Pegnato. "The PRIN App gives our customers the quickest possible access to master roofing contractors so they can be on the job that much faster."

About Pegnato

Pegnato is a privately-held company that has built a nationwide ecosystem connecting large national brands to the best local roofing contractors in the business—with all transactions curated and all data stored with analytical tools in the Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network (PRIN) platform. On the facilities manager side, PRIN serves the retail store, shopping center and restaurant chain sectors, managing roof systems on over 12,000 buildings—a portfolio of roof assets worth $2.2 billion. On the contractor side, Pegnato helps roofers connect with and provide services for major national accounts they would otherwise find difficult to reach. For more information, please visit www.pegnato.com or call 800-370-8976.

Contact:

Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

415-577-0171

jennifer@gallagherpr.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b6a105c-7cc2-433f-bd76-1a9abb44bd0e