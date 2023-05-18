West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. Signs Definitive Agreement for Madsen Gold Project

Closing of the Acquisition is subject to various conditions precedent including receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and receipt of the reverse vesting order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Pure Gold's ongoing proceedings pursuant to the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act. The court hearing for approval for the sale of Pure Gold is set for May 29, 2023.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and dedicated to creating value for its shareholders by discovering new gold mines in the highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. This district has yielded 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG holds an expansive property position spanning 3,100 ha in Red Lake, the Rowan Project, including three former gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit. The Rowan Project covers a 12-km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St. Paul Deformation Zone and WRLG plans to continue exploring this property along strike and to depth aggressively in 2023.

