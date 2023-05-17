ñol


Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.385 per share

by Globe Newswire
May 17, 2023 3:00 PM | 1 min read

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. MDLZ today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. MDLZ empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contacts:Tracey Noe
 +1-847-943-5678
 news@mdlz.com

