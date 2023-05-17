Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.385 per share

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. MDLZ today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.



About Mondelēz International

