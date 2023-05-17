Battery Production Machine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Battery Production Machine Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's research on the battery production machine market, increasing demand for electric vehicles will drive growth in the market in the coming years.



The market is expected to grow from $5.9 billion in 2022 to $7.3 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 23%. By 2027, the market is expected to reach $16 billion with a CAGR of more than 21%. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the battery production machine market in 2022.

Battery production machines are crucial for producing various types of batteries such as lithium-ion, hybrid Nickel-metal, and lead-acid batteries that are widely used in electric vehicles due to their unique features such as high-power-to-weight ratio, low self-discharge energy levels, and high volume energy density. In 2021, the sales of electric vehicles increased by almost 6.6 million units, reaching a sales share of almost 9%, as reported by the International Energy Agency. This surge in demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the battery production machine market.

To maintain their position in the market, major players such as Hitachi Ltd., Schuler AG, and Bühler Group are introducing innovative products. For example, ISRA VISION AG has introduced PouchSTAR, a new inspection system for pouch battery cells that enables manufacturers to monitor every step of the battery production process and achieve demanding quality standards.

Other major players in this market include Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd., Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd., Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co Ltd., Manz AG, and Nordson.

The global battery production machine market is segmented as -

1) By Machine Type: Mixing Machine, Coating And Drying Machine, Calendaring Machines, Slitting Machines, Electrode Stacking Machines, Assembling And Handling Machines, Formation And Testing Machines

2) By Battery Type: Li-Ion, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Others Types

3) By Sales Channel: OEM, After Market

4) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Power Industry, Others End Users

The global battery production machine market report offers valuable insights into the market's current and future scenario, growth prospects, and emerging trends. The report also provides insights on the most lucrative segments and regions that companies must focus their investments.

Battery Production Machine Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the battery production machine market size, battery production machine market segments, battery production machine market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

