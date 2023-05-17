United Lithium Appoints Co-founder of American Lithium Michael Kobler to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. ("United" or the "Company") ULTHULTHF0ULA)) announces that Michael Kobler has been appointed to the board of directors.



Mr. Kobler has joined the board of directors of the Company effective immediately. He is replacing Amandeep Parmar, who resigned as a director of the Company to focus on other ventures. The board of directors thanks Mr. Parmar for his service to the Company.

Scott Eldridge, CEO of the Company stated: "We welcome Michael to the board. We look forward to working with him as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the lithium sector. He is also a co-founder of American Lithium together with Andrew Bowering, one of our strategic advisors."

Michael Kobler, Independent Director

Mr. Kobler holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from Montana Technological University. Over the past 35 years, he has specialized in identifying, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resource opportunities throughout the world, as well as overseeing the design and construction of a number of infrastructure projects.

Mr. Kobler was a co-founder and served as Executive Chairman, CEO and COO of American Lithium Corp. LIAMLI until April 2021. He developed the lithium claystone discovery in Nevada to a current resource of 10.5 million tons of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent. He oversaw key process development, plan of operations and transitioned the company to its long-term management team.

Mr. Kobler founded Osum Oil Sands Corp. ("OSUM") in Alberta in 2005. During his tenure with OSUM, he oversaw the growth of the company from a start-up to a valuation approaching $500 million; he also hired his successors to ensure the smooth transition of the company to its next phase of growth and an equity value approaching $2 Billion CAD. The company is presently producing 18 thousand barrels of bitumen per day.

Mr. Kobler has served in a variety of roles for early-stage companies including, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President, Technical Advisor, Engineer, and Project Manager, and has been a founder and a major shareholder in a number of these ventures. Mr. Kobler has a strong record of success in the exploration, permitting, and de-risking of resource projects. His expertise in identifying opportunities through a detailed examination of all available information combined with his in-depth knowledge of permitting processes, including detailed environmental work, and dealing with issues related to water supply have positioned him for projects across North and South America.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

"Scott Eldridge"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.unitedlithium.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Scott Eldridge President, CEO and Director Telephone: +1 (604-428-6128) scott@unitedlithiumcorp.com