Boyden United States Welcomes Business Leader Leslie C. Rohrbacker as a Partner in Summit

Summit, NJ, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to welcome Leslie Rohrbacker to its partnership in the United States, based in Summit.

Commenting on her appointment, Leslie said, "I am excited to bring my commercial, legal and people expertise into executive search and leadership consulting. From my first meetings with Boyden partners and CEO, Chad Hester, I was attracted by the firm's collegiate culture and strong global platform, which complements my more than 15 years in global business environments. I look forward to collaborating with clients to transform and accelerate their growth prospects by attracting, building, and scaling high performing teams."

Leslie joins Boyden's global CEO & Board Services, Human Resources and Healthcare & Life Sciences practices. A business advisor throughout her career, Leslie counselled on enterprise risk management, complex commercial and regulatory issues, and employment law as a Deputy General Counsel at The Medicines Company, a publicly traded pharmaceutical company that was acquired by Novartis for $9.7 billion. A career shift from legal counsel to operational leadership led to more than a decade as a Chief People Officer, first at The Medicines Company, and then at multinational law firm Fragomen. Leslie then advanced to Chief Operating Officer at BAL, another global corporate law firm. In all these roles, Leslie attracted and built high performing teams and partnered with the business to drive growth through the attraction and retention of global talent across the C-suite, board, and key strategic roles.

Leslie is also CEO and Founder of a women-owned consulting firm focused on talent and risk management. She began her career as a successful corporate litigator and employment lawyer practicing in large, multi-state law firms. She was an Adjunct Professor of Law at Seton Hall University School of Law.

Leslie is a board member of Embrace Global, a non-profit organization that provides low-cost incubators to prevent neonatal deaths in developing and disaster hit countries, most recently Ukraine, Syria, and Turkey. She is also a member of the Philanthropy Board, Morristown Medical Center Goryeb Children's Hospital, and a member of the Private Directors Association. A member of Chief, a global network of women executives, Leslie is passionate about DEI as a social and business imperative and is a frequent speaker on diversity & inclusion, change management and organizational transformation. She was the recipient of a peer nominated OnCon Icon Award as a Top 100 Human Resources Professional worldwide. Leslie is a published author and blogger.

Leslie holds a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Boston College. She is a Master's Candidate in Library and Information Science at Simmons University. In addition, she has a Certification for Pharmaceutical/Biotech Executives from Wharton and a Healthcare Compliance Certification from Seton Hall University School of Law. She is a professional mediator and is Hogan Certified.

About Boyden

