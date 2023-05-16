GCC Announces Amendments to Its Bylaws

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. GCC, a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today, that at its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27th, the following amendments to the Company's bylaws were approved:



Articles 7 and 13

A modification to the means of publication for the Company's announcements and corporate communications. These were previously published in the Official State Gazette and from now on they will be published in the Ministry of Economy electronic system or in one of the widely circulated newspapers at the Company's location, in case there is a technical failure in the system.

Article 30

The possibility to participate virtually in Board meetings and the use of the digital or electronic signature for the attendance of the members of the board, shareholders and shareholders' representatives in Board meetings, Shareholders' Meetings and Committees.

This document is submitted in compliance with Article 50 of the Mexican Issuers' Regulation (Circular Única de Emisoras).

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Sahory Ogushi

+52 (614) 442 3176

+ 1 (303) 739 5943

soguship@gcc.com