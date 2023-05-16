Intermap Announces 50% Increase in Subscription Renewal with the State of California

DENVER, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies IMPITMSF ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced a two-year renewal of its elevation data subscription contract with the State of California with a 50% increase in subscription size.



Intermap's NEXTMap® offers precise, current elevation data, enabling government agencies, researchers and industry professionals to make informed decisions in a variety of sectors, including urban planning, infrastructure development, emergency management, and natural resource exploration. The Company's data subscription model ensures that the State's strategic data infrastructure is affordably maintained to be used in any project it undertakes.

The State of California first subscribed to NEXTMap in 2020 to reduce data procurement costs, increase data accessibility across its departments and ensure data are current and available where required. The growing demand for NEXTMap is attributed to various climate factors, such as floods and fires, as well as energy efficiency requirements that are driving exponential usage and new data applications. With the renewal of the subscription, the State of California can continue harnessing the power of NEXTMap data to drive innovation, efficiency and resilience throughout its operations.

"Intermap is committed to advancing geospatial technology and supporting the State of California through the delivery of innovative data and solutions," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. "Our NEXTMap subscriptions provide access to robust geospatial intelligence that enables the State to enhance decision-making processes, promote sustainable growth and address the unique challenges faced by California's dynamic landscape."

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap IMPITMSF is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap's 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world's largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company's collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap's products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

Jennifer Bakken Executive Vice President and CFO CFO@intermap.com +1 (303) 708-0955