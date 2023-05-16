Allsup Joins NAMI In "Together for Mental Health" National Convention May 24-27, 2023

Belleville, Illinois, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of SSDI representation, return to work, veterans disability appeals and healthcare insurance services, is proud to once again be a sponsor of NAMICon 2023, in person, May 24-27, 2023, in Minneapolis and virtually, June 6-8, 2023.

This first in-person convention since 2019 is designed to bring people who are passionate about mental health together to meet advocates and learn about promising research and best practices. This year's theme is "Together for Mental Health."

T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup, said, "For many years, Allsup has enthusiastically supported the National Alliance on Mental Illness in its mission to provide advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives."

Mental illness ranks among the top 10 conditions that can qualify someone for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, Geist explained. "Together, we can create more awareness, reduce stigma, improve education, and boost vital access to effective treatment and financial solutions," Geist said. "Our combined efforts will go a long way to ensure people with mental health conditions can build better lives."

In 39 years, Allsup has helped more than 375,000 individuals with disabilities, including those with severe mental health disorders, receive SSDI benefits. Allsup now offers SSDI representation with its exclusive Disability Financial Solutions™ to help claimants find the right resources to improve their financial situation, such as reducing debt, household costs and mortgage payments. In addition, Allsup Employment Services (AES), an Allsup subsidiary and Social Security-approved Employment Network, helps people return to work through Social Security's Ticket to Work Program if and when they become medically able.

Allsup is glad to support NAMICon 2023, which brings together some of the most influential experts in mental health from leading nonprofits, academic institutions and corporations on a variety of topics related to mental health. This year's sessions include:

Best Practices for State Organizations & Affiliates.

Crisis Response & Intervention.

Culture & Identity in Mental Health.

Innovations in Research & Treatment.

Workplace Mental Health.

Youth & Young Adult Mental Health.

For more information or to register, visit Convention.NAMI.org.

ABOUT NAMI

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Find more at NAMI.org.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of "Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time."

Attachment

Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 r.ray@allsup.com Samantha Fernandez Pinkston (703) 946-0326 samantha.fernandez@pinkston.co