Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend

by Globe Newswire
May 16, 2023 4:15 PM | 1 min read

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes BKR announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.19 per share of Class A common stock payable on June 9, 2023, to holders of record on May 30, 2023.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes BKR is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jud Bailey
+1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Thomas Millas
+1 713-879-2862
thomas.millas@bakerhughes.com

   


