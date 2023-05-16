Electrify Expo Partners with Anker to Serve as Sustainable Power Source for Festival Tour, Cutting Carbon Emissions

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, has announced a first-of-its-kind and exclusive partnership with Anker , the world's #1 mobile charging brand, to power its 2023 festival tour, which will cut the tour's carbon emissions. The Anker PowerHouse 767 , Anker's most efficient, longest-lasting, and most portable power station ever designed, will provide Electrify Expo with 100% of the tour's 110V power needs through a sustainable and renewable energy source.



"As we've grown to be the largest electric vehicle festival in North America, it's been a focus of ours to search for sustainable methods of powering our festival," said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. "Our partnership with Anker brings a recognized and reliable power source, and also a renewable one that eliminates our need for fossil fuels to power any of our 110V requirements. The 767 Power Station is the perfect solution for Electrify Expo to power our events around the country in an efficient and clean way."

Each Electrify Expo location covers over 1 million square feet of exhibition, demo and festival space, including hundreds of exhibitor displays. The Anker PowerHouse 767 boasts a massive capacity of 2048Wh that can double to 4096Wh with the 760 Expansion Battery and lasts up to 50,000 hours lifespan. While you can certainly recharge the 767 using a standard home outlet, the portable power station can also be recharged using up to five compatible solar panels, providing a truly green power source.

"Anker is thrilled to be Electrify Expo's 2023 sustainability partner," said Eric Villines, Head of Global Communications for Anker Innovations. "By leveraging our long-lasting portable power solutions, including the Anker 767 Powerhouse, Electrify will be able to reduce its use of gas-powered generators, and lower the carbon emissions for this year's tour."

In addition to powering Electrify Expo, Anker will have a pop-up exhibition area onsite to further showcase its sustainable power solutions including its lineup of portable power stations and solar panels at Electrify Expo's seven locations.

May 19-21: Long Beach, Calif. at Long Beach Convention Center

June 24-25: San Francisco at Alameda Point *NEW location for 2023

July 22–23: Washington DC at RFK Stadium *NEW location for 2023

August 12-13: New York at Nassau Coliseum (Long Island)

September 9-10: Seattle at Marymoor Park

October 14-15: Miami at Miami Dade Fairgrounds

November 10-12: Austin, Texas at Circuit of the Americas

To learn more about Anker's mobile charging solutions visit www.anker.com .

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo's events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its "Re[Charge] the Future" program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. More information about Anker can be found at anker.com.

