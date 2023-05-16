BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . BL today announced that BlackLine's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023

Presentation time: 12:15pm PT

Location: Boston, MA

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

Presentation time: 9:50am PT

Location: New York, NY

William Blair & Company 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Wednesday, June 7th, 2023

Presentation time: 6:40am PT

Location: Chicago, IL

The presentations will be available on BlackLine's investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine BL because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

