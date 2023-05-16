GBT's Automatic Generation of Integrated Circuits Layout Blocks (IP) Patent, Received a Notice of Allowance, Expected To Be Granted In The Next Upcoming Months

The patent application seeks to protect an advanced technology to automatically generate reusable microchip's layout blocks IPs



SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT" or the "Company"), received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office with respect to its application covering the automatic generation of reusable integrated circuits (ICs) layout blocks. The patent application seeks to protect a technology to automatically produce IC layout blocks according to the circuit's highest level and functional description. It is the intent to use this technology as a black-box to be inserted within an existing or future IC projects, as a plug-and-play unit, with the goal of enabling major time saving by avoiding its entire re-design process. The patent application was filed on September 27, 2022 and received an application ID 17953378.

Using reusable IPs is an efficient method to quickly design an SoC (System on Chip). A System on a Chip is an integrated circuit that includes sub-blocks (units) components onto it. It is typically consistent of core blocks, each performs its own task, for example a USB unit, central processing unit (CPU), input/output ports and more. Modern SoCs also may include AI and other complex blocks to enable advanced capabilities. Using reusable, pre-designed IP cores/blocks is becoming more and more crucial with the goal of minimizing the entire IC's design time, particularly for analog, and mixed designs. The patent describes a system and to automatically generate integrated circuits layout IP blocks, reading a defined process design rules, constraints and the microchip's specifications. The main aim of the patent is reducing IC project's design and costs, as well as the silicon space occupied by large systems. GBT plans to continue its R&D efforts in this area to achieve further advancements, enabling design houses efficient, fast microchip's design, significantly reducing their time-to-market factor. The patent is expected to be granted within the next upcoming months.

"A semiconductor intellectual property (IP) is a reusable logic or layout unit design that is developed with the intent of licensing to multiple vendors or using internally, for using as building blocks in different chip designs. The goal of reusing IP blocks is to shorten microchip's projects design time. Instead of re-designing the on-chip units that are in charge of known features, we simply plug-and-play readymade ones. An example of an IP block is a USB port, HDMI, graphic processing unit, wireless unit and more. Our patent application describes a technology that can read any circuit's specifications, the process rules and constraints and automatically generate the IC's layout block with a click of a button. An automatic generation of IP layout blocks, that can be reused unlimited times across SOC designs, should enable an enormous advantage for fabless IC design firms. Ultimately, the goal of the technology will be to majorly reduce an IC's project's time-to-market, design efforts and cost, which we believe may create a whole world of possibilities in the electronics arena. We plan to continue our research in this area, developing further cutting-edge concepts, to enable the design and manufacture of larger and more advanced microchips, to accommodate our world's fast pace technological innovations," stated Danny Rittman, the Company's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. GTCH ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com