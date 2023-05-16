Advantest to Showcase Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia, May 23-25 in Penang, Malaysia

TOKYO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2023 on May 23 - 25 at the Setia SPICE Convention Center in Penang, Malaysia. Advantest is a gold sponsor of SEMICON Southeast Asia.

Product Displays

Advantest's product showcase in booth #C1678 will feature how the company is adding customer value to the evolving semiconductor value chain through its broad range of test solutions and services. Advantest will display the EXA Scale EX test station for the V93000 platform, which increases tester capacity in IC engineering labs by four times without increased footprint, supporting a seamless transition of test content from lab to fab and lowering facility costs. Advantest experts will be on-site to share the latest test technologies and production solutions. In addition, Advantest will also introduce its ESG initiatives and action plans.

Presentations

Henry Chu, staff application engineer at Advantest, will present "Challenges and Opportunities in Test Engineering for Complex Digital Devices" at the Advanced Product Testing Forum on May 25.

Social Media

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

