PRESIDENT & CEO SHELTON J. HAYNES AND COMMUNITY ADVOCATES CUT RIBBON ON NEW PICKLEBALL COURTS

Roosevelt Island, NY, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) President Shelton J. Haynes was joined last Friday by Roosevelt Island Board Member Howard Polivy and Fay Christian, community advocates Vicki Feinmel, Joyce Short and Lorraine Altman, and members of the Roosevelt Island community for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Roosevelt Island's new pickleball courts. The highly anticipated, $100,000 project to bring pickleball to the island included the resurfacing of the courts behind Sportspark, the repair of major sub-surface cracks, repainting and coating of the new surface, and the installation of pickleball netting.

"Pickleball is sweeping the nation and we heard the enthusiastic calls for our very own pickleball courts right here on Roosevelt Island," said President and CEO Shelton J. Haynes. "Our community advocates like Vicki Feinmel, Joyce Short and Lorraine Altman were adamant that we make this project a reality, and RIOC was more than happy to heed the call. Now residents can enjoy pickleball at their leisure just as the warm weather hits, and islanders who have never tried pickleball can take to the courts for the first time and see what all the excitement is about."

Added Shelton Haynes, "Additional thanks to Assembly Member Seawright who was also in support of our work. I'm just so thrilled we were able to bring this community passion project to life, and I look forward to continuing our capital project momentum this week with the grand re-opening of Sportspark!"

Pickleball courts will be open from sunrise to sunset and do not require a permit to play. For those interested in learning about pickleball, Joyce Short has teamed up with the Roosevelt Island Senior Association (RISA) to provide RISA members with free beginners lessons and round robin play on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 AM to 12 noon. The 9-10AM block will be for beginners, with balls and paddles provided. 11AM-12PM will be for intermediate and advanced players. The RISA program is intergenerational, designed for adults of all ages (don't forget to where sneakers). To participate, simply sign-up for a $25 annual RISA membership: https://www.risaonline.org/membershipform

About Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the two-mile-long island's roads, parks, buildings, a sports facility, and public transportation, including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

