Risk Strategies Acquires Combined Underwriters of Miami

BOSTON, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Combined Underwriters of Miami, a full-service independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance products to clients in South Florida. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Headquartered in the Miami area, Combined Underwriters offers a variety of insurance and employee benefit products to assist commercial business organizations, governmental and institutional organizations, condominium and homeowner associations, and individual clients.

"We know that each risk is unique and success in tough markets requires deep experience and expertise," said Scott Popilek, Atlantic Regional Leader, Risk Strategies. "Combined Underwriters long history of success in South Florida gave us great confidence that its team has the right qualities to be a valuable addition to the Risk Strategies family."

With a history as a provider of industry leading solutions and risk management services in South Florida stretching back over 30 years, Combined Underwriters has a strong focus on associations and has maintained a broad client base across numerous business segments including, warehouses, contractors, engineers and architects, and freight forwarders, among others.

"In seeking a national-scale partner to expand the capabilities and resources available to our clients, Risk Strategies specialist approach to risk and commitment to the state really stood out," said Susana Sanchez-Armengol, President, Combined Underwriters. "We're excited by the possibilities this partnership presents for our business, clients and employees."

Combined Underwriters mix of product offerings and capabilities, which includes property, homeowners, wind, builders' risk and employee benefits, among others, adds to Risk Strategies presence and capabilities in the state of Florida. Over the past decade, Risk Strategies has made a number of strategic acquisitions in the state, adding deep expertise in a variety of risk areas from commercial real estate and marine to medical malpractice.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. RiskStrategies.com.

