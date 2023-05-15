ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Verizon to speak at SVB MoffettNathanson TMT Conference May 16

by Globe Newswire
May 15, 2023 7:30 AM | 1 min read

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sowmyanarayan Sampath, executive vice president for Verizon ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), and CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the inaugural SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, May 16, at 8:00 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201-572-9317
@ericwilkens


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved