MPT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("MPT" or the "Company") MPW in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired MPT securities between March 1, 2022 and February 22, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 12, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT; (3) that, "given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery," the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MPT shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

