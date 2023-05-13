Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of CTIC, ARNC, AMED, and OPCH

NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CTI BioPharma Corp CTIC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CTIC to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB for $9.10 per share in cash.

If you are a CTIC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Arconic Corp ARNC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ARNC to Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $30.00 per share in cash.



Amedisys Inc. AMED

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AMED and Option Care Health, Inc., whereby AMED shareholders will receive 3.0213 shares of Option Care Health for each share of AMED owned.



Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OPCH and Amedisys Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger OPCH shareholders are expected to own approximately 64.5% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.



ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

