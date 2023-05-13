SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MNTV, MDWT, HMPT, LNKB

NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Momentive Global Inc. MNTV's sale to Symphony Technology Group for $9.46 per share.

Midwest Holding Inc. MDWT's sale to an affiliate of Antarctica Capital for $27.00 per share.

Home Point Capital Inc. HMPT's sale to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. for $324 million in cash.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. LNKB's merger with Partners Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners shareholders will receive 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each Partners share they own.

