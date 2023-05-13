Lowey Dannenberg P.C. Investigates Bowlero Corp. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for investors, is investigating violations of securities laws and/or other business practices involving the directors and officers of Bowlero Corp. ("Bowlero" or the "Company") BOWL.



If you are a purchaser of Bowlero common stock and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Radhika Gupta (rgupta@lowey.com) to know more about this investigation.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com

