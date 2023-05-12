SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PacWest Bancorp - PACW

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest" or the "Company") PACW. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether PacWest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 3, 2023, Bloomberg published an article entitled "Regional Banks Sink as PacWest Weighs Strategic Options." According to Bloomberg, "PacWest Bancorp led a renewed slide in regional banks after a report that it's weighing strategic options including a sale heightened concerns that the turmoil engulfing smaller lenders is far from over."

On this news, PacWest's stock price fell $2.84 per share, or 44.17%, to close at $3.59 per share on May 4, 2023.

