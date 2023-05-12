ñol


Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend

by Globe Newswire
May 12, 2023 8:30 AM | 1 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on June 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

For further information, please contact:

Bath & Body Works, Inc.:

Investor Relations
Heather Hollander
InvestorRelations@bbw.com

Media Relations
Tammy Roberts Myers
Communications@bbw.com


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

