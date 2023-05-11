Earthstone Energy to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

THE WOODLANDS, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE ("Earthstone" or the "Company") announced today its participation in upcoming conferences.
- TPH&Co. Hotter 'N Hell Energy Conference, May 16 - May 17, 2023
- Goldman Sachs Eighth Annual Leveraged Finance & Credit Conference, May 22 - May 24, 2023
- Wells Fargo Energy Conference, May 23 - May 24, 2023
- Louisiana Energy Conference, May 30 - June 1, 2023
- RBC Energy Conference, June 6 - June 7, 2023
- BoA Securities Energy Credit Conference, June 7 - June 8, 2023
- JP Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference, June 21 – June 22, 2023
The Company plans to use the investor presentation on the homepage of its website as supplemental conference materials.
About Earthstone Energy, Inc.
Earthstone is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of New Mexico and west Texas. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ESTE." For more information, visit Earthstone's website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.
Contact
Clay Jeansonne
Investor Relations
Earthstone Energy, Inc.
1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300
The Woodlands, TX 77380
713-379-3080
CJeansonne@earthstoneenergy.com
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.