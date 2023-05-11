CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation CTS declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable July 28, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.
About CTS
CTS CTS is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com
