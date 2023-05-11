ñol


CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

by Globe Newswire
May 11, 2023 4:31 PM | 1 min read

LISLE, Ill., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation CTS declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable July 28, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About CTS

CTS CTS is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


