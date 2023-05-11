PIMCO Names Benjamin Ferguson Managing Director, Co-Head of Japan and Head, Client & Business Management

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers with deep expertise in public and private markets, has named Benjamin Ferguson, Managing Director, Co-Head of Japan and Head, Client & Business Management Japan.



Mr. Ferguson will lead PIMCO's growth strategy in Japan and oversee client management and business management functions. This includes Client Management, Marketing, Legal, Compliance, Operations, Funds and Human Resources. Mr. Ferguson will partner with Tomoya Masanao, Managing Director, Co-Head of Japan, and Co-Head of Asia Pacific Portfolio Management, who will continue his leadership role in Japan and oversight of portfolio management across Asia-Pacific.

Mr. Ferguson has more than 24 years of investment experience in Japan and Hong Kong, working in a variety of roles in equities, fixed income and hedge funds. He will join PIMCO in the Tokyo office on September 5, and report to Alec Kersman, Managing Director and PIMCO's Head of Asia-Pacific.

"Ben will be an excellent addition to our leadership in Japan and the region, bringing to PIMCO more than two decades of global capital markets experience with a deep understanding of the Japanese market," said Emmanuel Roman, Managing Director and PIMCO's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are excited that Ben will be joining us to continue the growth of our business in Japan, offering clients industry-leading service and experience and innovative products to meet their increasingly diverse investment goals," said Mr. Kersman. "The combination of his global mindset with specific expertise in the Japanese market make him the ideal candidate to support PIMCO's clients and business."

Benjamin Ferguson Biography

Mr. Ferguson will be Managing Director, Co-Head of Japan and Head, Client & Business Management in the Tokyo office. He will oversee client management and business management functions, including Client Management, Marketing, Legal, Compliance, Operations, Funds and Human Resources. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2023, he was with Goldman Sachs for over 24 years, most recently as a Partner and Co-Head of APAC Equities & Co-Head of Japan Securities Sales. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Pepperdine University and studied at the Sophia University Japanese Language Institute.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients' capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world's largest providers of traditional and non-traditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

