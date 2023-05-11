Fresche Solutions Announces Appointment of Joe Zarrehparvar as President and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions today announced the appointment of Joe Zarrehparvar as its new President and CEO, effective May 2023. He will be taking over from Stephen Woodard who has been instrumental in the success that Fresche and several of its business units have enjoyed throughout his tenure, including Quadrant Software, BCD Software, SoftBase and NetLert Communications. We thank Mr. Woodard for all he achieved while leading us on our journey - we look forward to building on this success!



With over 30 years in Technology, Joe Zarrehparvar has held several executive leadership roles at Microsoft, Wicresoft and other leading organizations. He brings with him a wealth of experience in advisory, services and operations management, and is renowned for his remarkable vision and strategy to create growth and success within the organization he leads. His commitment to delivering first class services and solutions, as well as dedication to customer success has enabled him to develop strong relationships between customers, partners and employees alike.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Fresche Solutions into a new era of growth," said Joe Zarrehparvar. "Fresche has been setting the standard in IT advisory, modernization and managed services for many years. There is tremendous need for the skills and value that Fresche delivers and the future looks very bright. I am looking forward to working with the talented and dedicated team at Fresche who are committed to making an impact on our clients' success."

Jeff Lovette, Chief Revenue Officer for Fresche adds, "We are excited to welcome Joe as the new President and CEO. His expertise, passion and drive will help us expand our capabilities in key areas that our clients and the market urgently need. We are confident that Joe will bring fresh energy and ideas to the organization as we continue to strive for new heights in modernizing and managing IT for our customers."

American Pacific Group (APG), the private equity firm that backs Fresche commented, "We are thrilled to have Joe onboard and confident he will lead Fresche Solutions with great success during the coming years. We look forward to continued growth, innovation, and excellence under his leadership," said Fraser Preston, Managing Partner at APG.

Fresche Solutions' strategic acquisitions have been a driving force behind its impressive growth over the years with recent additions that include Trinity Guard, Abacus Solutions, and Silveredge Consulting.

About Fresche Solutions

Fresche Solutions is the go-to IT advisory, modernization, and managed services provider for companies that rely on IBM Power Systems IBM i (AS/400, iSeries) applications and surrounding environments. Our business-focused IT advisors, full-stack and IBM i experts, and proven methodologies are integral to how we help our customers grow, innovate and streamline operations by taking advantage of state-of-the-art technologies.

Our services span a range of critical areas, including strategy and planning, custom application development, modernization of legacy applications, automated security and compliance solutions, cloud hosting, and application/infrastructure support services. With our expertise in IBM i, Windows, Linux, and other platforms, we empower organizations to achieve their business goals in today's fast-changing market.

