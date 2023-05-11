Netrality Data Centers to Expand Capacity with the Addition of Two New Data Halls in Houston

HOUSTON, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers , the largest privately-held owner and operator of core interconnection facilities in the U.S., announced the expansion of its Houston data center at 1301 Fannin Street . The expansion project consists of two new data halls encompassing 17,000 square feet and over 2.5 megawatts of critical capacity.



The new data halls will be coming online at the end of summer 2023 and will have all the infrastructure and security features implemented to meet HIPAA, PCI, SSAE-16, SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance requirements.

The data halls will be equipped with Delta Cube (Delta3)TM cooling technology. Designed by Aligned Data Centers, Delta3 is a patented and award-winning data center heat rejection system that lowers customers' Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), advances their commitments to energy efficiency and sustainability, and provides N+1 redundancy for maximum reliability. The Delta3 cooling system captures and removes heat at its source instead of expelling cold air into the data halls. The cooling technology supports standard, high, and mixed rack densities in the same row, allowing data center environments to scale flexibly without reconfiguring infrastructure or stranding capacity.

"This expansion represents a strategic investment in supporting the growth of Houston's vibrant business community," said Gerald M. Marshall , President and CEO at Netrality Data Centers. "It's also a testament to our commitment to creating sustainable, scalable environments, including state-of-the-art cooling technology capable of supporting higher-density deployments for customers' innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The expansion of 1301 Fannin serves the region's growing demand for cutting-edge, secure, high-density, and energy-efficient data center environments, allowing it to remain Houston's epicenter for innovation and technological advancements."

At 24 stories and approximately 1 million square feet, 1301 Fannin is one of Houston's most fiber-dense network-neutral facilities and a central hub for data and Internet traffic. Its robust network infrastructure enables unparalleled interconnectivity in the heart of Houston's metro business district for carriers, service providers and enterprise customers.

1301 Fannin provides customers with unrivaled resiliency and business continuity. In addition to its data center offering, the state-of-the-art mixed-use facility features custom IT, office and retail space for lease.

To learn more about Netrality's 1301 Fannin facility, please visit: https://netrality.com/locations/data-center-houston/ .

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality Data Centers owns and operates interconnected data centers and Meet Me Rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Today, Netrality's eighteen properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity across North America.

Well-capitalized with a long-term investment from Macquarie Asset Management, Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located, core network interconnection data centers that power latency-sensitive businesses, increase network resiliency, and ensure always-on access to mission-critical applications. For more information: www.netrality.com , LinkedIn , Twitter .