AcceleDev Opens New Commercial Production Facility in China

Monmouth Junction, NJ March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AcceleDev Chemical LLC, a global chemistry custom synthesis service provider, is pleased to announce the recent January launch of a brand-new Hubei Seagate commercial manufacturing site. The new site was designed primarily to support their growing pharmaceutical partnerships and the increasing number of API programs under development. Its location is in the budding region of Hubei Province, joining other expanding high-tech industries, such as fiber optics, that have also enthusiastically flocked to this area. Hubei Province offers companies and their employees much needed manufacturing space with easy access to the comforts of the nearby city and a well-developed public transportation network.



The 21,000m2 commercial plant is part of a $15 million shareholder investment aimed at both expanding capacity and modernizing facilities. It comprises 150m3 of reactor capacity ranging from 50L to 5000L multi-purpose vessels with output of kilo to MT batch sizes, doubling the capacity of their previous smaller site. The new plant also features a highly flexible pilot plant with efficient scale-up systems designed to save time and modernized safety and control designs aimed at protecting workers and reducing production risks.



Over time, this high RSM standard site will gradually transition to full cGMP standard to meet the growing demands for higher quality standard production. “Our team is excited to finally have the new site fully up and running,” says AcceleDev Founder and Managing Director, Charlie Lewis. “Everyone is eager to put their experience to good use and continue the advancement of all areas of our business. With larger commercial capacity, increased PhD staff and advancing cGMP capabilities, we are well prepared to meet any future challenge! Accelerating new API program development and supporting our partners mission of bringing patients life-saving treatments faster than before are our top goals.”



The transition to the new site has been seamless thus far, as fortunately it is staffed by the same highly experienced AcceleDev team. Staff growth will also continue, reaching 65 people in the first stage and increasing to 100+ in the coming years.



About AcceleDev Chemical LLC

AcceleDev Chemical LLC is a privately-owned US-based custom synthesis CDMO with small molecule synthetic chemistry research, process development and commercial scale production facilities located in the US and China. AcceleDev offers a comprehensive range of small molecule process chemistry services in support of our pharmaceutical partner’s API programs that are in the preclinical through commercialization phases. AcceleDev’s services include process chemistry design, API process research and development, analytical method development, pilot scale-up, and commercial production within high quality multi-purpose facility sites. AcceleDev fully supports our partners’ Chemistry, manufacturing and control requirements and provides additional supplemental supply chain management services as well.



