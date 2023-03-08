1985 Games' Equity Crowdfunding Raise on StartEngine Gives Investors a Shot at Joining the Booming TTRPG Industry

1985 Games plans for growth opportunities in the $2.69 billion hobby game sales industry. 1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft, VHS Dice, Dungeon Notes, and More, has launched a new crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine:

Portland, OR March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft, VHS Dice, Dungeon Notes, and More, has launched a new crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine: https://www.startengine.com/offering/1985games.



With the resurgence of role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons appearing on shows like Stranger Things and Big Bang Theory and celebrities showing their affinity for tabletop gaming, the segment has drawn a surging number of users globally. 1985 Games is one of the first Tabletop Games Company to go public via crowdfunding.



Co-founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs Lenny Gotter and Jeremiah Crofton, this nostalgic brand has rapidly expanded its reach worldwide. By developing products that are easy to use, affordable, and offer dynamic solutions to core player pain points, they support the ever-growing community with all the necessary tools to create immersive new worlds and take game night to a whole new level.



Today, 1985 Games boasts six different product lines and a crowd-funded ethos of the community, with over $1.3 million raised on Kickstarter to date. Their products have been featured on the incredibly popular Critical Roletwitch stream, Critical Role’s Talks Machina, as well as in articles on Nerdist, ICv2, Forbes, The Gamer, and many more. After growing by 142% and reaching $1.54 million in revenue for 2021, the team is now welcoming investors to join them as they expand their reach both online and in brick-and-mortar stores worldwide.



With hobby game sales surpassing $2.69 billion in 2021 and massive community growth supported by a resurgence of role-playing depictions in pop culture, the TTRPG world is jam-packed with opportunities for growth. 1985 Games has seized every opportunity, developing strategic collaborations with other premium brands in the space, building its brand ambassador program to include over 70 content creators, and growing its retail presence by over 7x— all in just six months.



About Us:

Located in Portland, Oregon, 1985 Games was started by a group of players looking for a better way to game in real-time, without having to break the action to draw every tree on the map. This will be their seventh Kickstarter campaign, building on the successes of their existing lines of Dungeon Craft terrain, Dungeon Notes journals, the Deck of Stories adventure system, and Counterspell Miniatures. Led by President Lenny Gotter and Creative Director Jeremiah Crofton, 1985 Games seeks to continually create experience-enhancing accessories— developed by gamers, for gamers. You can find 1985 Games on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

