Sanico USA Introduces "Eye-Site," a Revolutionary Portable Security Camera for Construction Sites

Sanico USA is proud to announce the release of "Eye-Site," a revolutionary portable security camera designed specifically for construction sites.

New York, NY March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This innovative device is built to withstand the abuse that construction sites can inflict and features its own internet connection, eliminating the need for WiFi. With this new technology, developers can now easily observe their projects from anywhere in the world with just one Leader camera that can give internet to two other Follower cameras.



"We are thrilled to introduce Eye-Site to the construction industry," said Joe Covello, CEO of Sanico USA. "This device is a game-changer for developers who need to keep an eye on their projects while they're away from the site. With Eye-Site, they can have peace of mind knowing that their project is being monitored and protected, even in the most remote locations. Its about the truth, its about accountability and its about keeping it real!"



Eye-Site is designed to be easy to use and set up, with a simple plug-and-play setup process. The device only needs power, making it easy to install in any location. The camera is equipped with high-definition video and optional audio, allowing for clear and detailed monitoring of the construction site. Additionally, Eye-Site can feature options like features motion & person detection, night vision, AI analytics and cloud storage capabilities, ensuring that important footage is available on demand. "We understand the challenges that General contractor, subcontractors and building owners face when it comes to monitoring and protecting their construction sites," said Tina Baslin of Sanico USA. "Eye-Site is designed to address these challenges head-on, providing a reliable and cost-effective solution that can withstand the harsh conditions or construction sites."



Sanico USA is committed to providing the construction industry with the latest technology and innovative solutions. Innovation is an everyday thing in their lab and Eye-Site is the latest addition to their product lineup and is available.



For more information about Eye-Site, or to place an order, please visit

www.SanicoUSA.com/wireless-construction-site-camera.



About Sanico USA:

Sanico USA is a leading provider of construction technology solutions. They specialize in developing and manufacturing innovative products that help developers, builders, and contractors improve their workflow, increase efficiency, and save money.



You can meet with Joe Covello or Tina Baslin on 3/8 & 3/9 at the NY Build Construction Show at The Jacob Javits Center in New York City, Booth 716. Sanico USA will be displaying hands on units of Eye-Site, Turnstiles with Biometrics and Registrar, along with all is back of house reporting and notification systems.



Media Contact:

Joe Covello

CEO Sanico USA

(844) 726-4268

joecovello@sanicousa.com

