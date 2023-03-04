Jersey Subs Announces New Owners

Jersey Subs has new owners Dil and Jessica Uhlin. Dil is a family man, a bronze star-winning Army Combat veteran, and they both love Alaska.

Soldotna, AK March 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jersey Subs, a locally owned-and-operated sub shop, has served the residents of Soldotna, Kenai, and the surrounding areas since 1992. Their commitment to quality ingredients, exceptional customer service, and welcoming atmosphere have made them a local favorite.



The menu at Jersey Subs includes a variety of sub sandwiches made with high-quality meats, cheeses, and fresh vegetables. Customers can choose from a range of bread options, including white, wheat, and gluten-free, and can customize their subs with a selection of sauces, spices, and toppings.



"We are passionate about making the best subs in town and our bread is made fresh daily," said the owner. "Our ingredients are always fresh, and we take pride in the quality of our sandwiches. We also believe in treating our customers like family, and we strive to make every visit to Jersey Subs a great experience."



In addition to their subs, Jersey Subs also offers catering services for events of all sizes, from corporate events to family gatherings. Their catering menu includes a variety of sub platters, salads, and sides that are sure to satisfy any appetite.



Customers rave about the food quality and the exceptional service they receive at Jersey Subs. "The sandwiches are amazing, and the staff is always friendly and welcoming," said one satisfied customer. "I highly recommend Jersey Subs to anyone looking for a delicious sub sandwich."



Jersey Subs is located in Kenai, Soldotna, and Kasilof in the summer. Customers can order online via the Clover APP or stop by the shop to enjoy a tasty sub sandwich. For more information about Jersey Subs or to place an order, visit their website at https://jerseysubs907.com/.



Address: 44224 Sterling Hwy. #5, Soldotna, AK 99669

Phone: (907) 260-3343

Email: Jerseysubak@gmail.com

Website: https://jerseysubs907.com/

