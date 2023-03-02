Savvy Marketers LLC Launches the Savvy Marketers Masterclass Online Program

Princeton, NJ March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Savvy Marketers LLC, an award-winning female- and minority-owned global marketing firm, is proud to introduce the Savvy Masterclass Online Program. This program is designed to help marketers regardless of their level of experience or role, embolden their knowledge, learn new skills and spark their careers to become a savvy marketer.



For over 11 years, Savvy Marketers has developed hundreds of best-in-class training programs for many Fortune 500 companies that span across a variety of industries, including: Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Pharma, Food & Beverage, and Tech.



This groundbreaking Savvy Masterclass Online Program was created by experts and designed to bring modern learning, leveraging the power of neuroscience to individuals worldwide.



The CEO and founder of Savvy Marketers, Alexandra Michelle Gonzalez, a savvy marketer for almost 30 years, with a proven track record of managing global multi-billion-dollar brands, said, "I wanted to create a program to help Marketers jumpstart their career to become better at what they do and enhance their capabilities and skillsets that will help them thrive in today's ever-changing world. This program is designed for the modern learner and leverages neuroscience to help them embolden their knowledge, learn new skills, and spark their career."



This program goes one step further in helping the viewer learn new skills in a fast, easy, and engaging way. Their Savvy Masterclass Online Program is the first of its kind, offering an innovative approach to learning that brings to life the latest research in neuroscience and adult learning. They understand that traditional learning methods don't always work for everyone, so they have created a program designed to appeal to all learning styles, from visual learners to auditory learners and everything in between.



As Alexandra Michelle Gonzalez said, “As a passionate savvy marketer who values the importance of learning, I wanted to bring learning that is easy, affordable, and accessible. That is why a variety of our courses cover all aspects of modern marketing, including: Agile Marketing, Strategy, Insights, Branding, Advertising, Social Media, Digital Marketing, Commercial Excellence, and more.”



To be a successful marketer, you must have a holistic understanding of the marketing landscape, from the latest trends to the long-term strategy. That is why Savvy Marketers Masterclass has been purposely designed to help you think critically, creatively, and strategically about your marketing efforts by placing your consumers and customers at the center of everything you do.



Savvy Marketers Masterclass is also designed to be flexible and convenient. You can access the program from anywhere in the world, anytime, and on any device. Whether a busy professional or a student, you can learn at your own pace and schedule.



So, if you're ready to become a modern savvy marketer, join the Savvy Marketers Masterclass Online Program today. Enroll now and get ready to take your marketing skills to the next level by visiting savvymarketersmasterclass.com.



