Reward Gateway Acquires Fond

Acquisition strengthens HR tech leader's offering in global employee engagement.

Boston, MA March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Reward Gateway, a global HR technology and employee engagement company, today announced they have acquired Fond, a leading U.S. provider of employee recognition, rewards and perks. This follows Abry Partners’ and Castik Capital’s recent acquisitions of Reward Gateway, Xexec and MoveSpring.



Nick Burns, CEO of Reward Gateway said:

"With continued investment and support from Abry Partners and Castik Capital, we are thrilled to welcome Fond to Reward Gateway. We remain laser focused on advancing the employee experiences that drive engagement, wellbeing and performance. Fond is a welcome addition to our mission to make the world a better place to work."



Taro Fukuyama, CEO of Fond, said:

“Fond has been on an incredible journey since 2012 when we first started helping companies build places where employees love to work. Joining Reward Gateway and Xexec under the Abry Partners and Castik Capital umbrella is an incredible opportunity to further advance our mission on a global scale.



About Fond

Fond is a U.S. rewards and recognition platform that helps companies build a happier workforce with an easy-to-use, simplified solution. Our software offers a customizable employee recognition program with monetary and non-monetary rewards that’s fully scalable for your organization. Enterprise customers include Salesforce, Weight Watchers, and MAPCO.



About Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway helps companies engage, motivate and retain people – every day, all over the world. Partnering with over 4,000 companies in 23 countries, we empower more than 6.5 million employees to connect, appreciate and support one another to make the world a better place to work. Our unified employee engagement hub provides the best of recognition, reward, wellbeing, surveys, benefits and discounts that support talent acquisition, retention and values-driven growth. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, McDonald's and more.

