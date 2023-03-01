Insight TV Set to Launch the World's First Cryptocurrency TV Game Show, "The Next Crypto Gem"

Insight TV and bspoketv collaborate for an innovative new game show where crypto project leaders compete.

Los Angeles, CA March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Insight TV, the leading global millennial and gen-z broadcaster, distributor, and channel operator, and bspoketv will launch “The Next Crypto Gem” competitive reality TV show across Insight TV’s network of linear and digital channels.



"The Next Crypto Gem" will be available across the world, including Insight TV’s global network of 178 platforms in 55 Countries. Viewers can watch Insight TV’s channels across linear, FAST, and OTT platforms. Examples include Samsung TV Plus, LG, Rakuten, Pluto, Amazon Prime, and Amazon Freevee.



A bspoketv production, “The Next Crypto Gem” brings the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency to a mainstream television audience in a competitive reality show format. Who will be the next Crypto Billionaire?



The production features well-known crypto influencers Brian D. Evans, Layah Heilpern, and George Tung as judges. Guest stars include original “Shark Tank” shark Kevin Harrington and popular crypto Youtuber Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong.



Jett Tang, Hourglass Co-Chair and Executive Producer, says:

“We are thrilled to work with Insight TV and bspoketv in bringing a competitive crypto-themed reality show to mainstream television for the first time. The tremendous global reach of Insight combined with our all-star cast of top crypto personalities is certain to generate an avalanche of well-deserved attention to the Web 3.0 space. We are ready to break new ground.”



Natalie Boot, VP Media Sales, Insight TV, says:

“We are excited to work with bspoketv to bring the timely 'The Next Crypto Gem' to our increasing line up of FAST first content and to our growing catalog of content available for licensing to our broadcast partners around the world.”



The Next Crypto Gem is produced by bspoketv and Insight TV. Michael Dutcher of bspoketv, Jett Tang of Hourglass, and Ro Sahebi of NEFT Brands will serve as the executive producers, and Amber Shaw will serve as producer.



About Insight TV:

Based in Amsterdam, Insight TV is the leading Millennial and Gen-Z global broadcaster, distributor, and channel operator, and is available on over 178 platforms, across 55 countries, in 12 languages. Focused on real life, story-driven content across multiple genres and verticals. Insight TV aims to inspire and represent global audiences with a universal appeal. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Dubai and Beijing, Insight TV has a global reach, influence and resources. Insight TV’s linear flagship channels include: INULTRA (4K UHD) and INPLUS (HD), as well as a suite of digital channels that include INFAST (Lifestyle), INTROUBLE (Action & Sports), INWONDER (Science & Technology), INWILD (Nature & Wildlife co-venture with Off the Fence), and INSPOTLIGHT (Music & Lifestyle). Insight TV partners and works with the biggest brands and media in the world including: Red Bull, BBC, G2, Vice, BT Sport, Monster, Vans, Samsung, LG, and others to co-produce series filmed around the world. All content is filmed in vivid 4K UHD HDR and is available both in 4K UHD and HD to MVPDs, OTT, and mobile video platforms and our SVOD platform, IN.TV, that can be seen at watch.insight.tv.



About bspoketv:

bspoketv is a free Ad-supported TV network focusing on non-scripted life[style] programming. With innovative technology and creative flexibility, bspoketv is a one-of-a-kind network for artists/creators and brands. bspoketv’s life[style] programming centers around the activities, interests, and aspirations of the viewers, catering to their current and desired Lifestyle. bspoketv non–scripted programs cover relationships, family, friends, beauty, fashion, success, conversation, humor, creation, adventure, and all points in between, connecting with the diverse values and goals of our audience.

