DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. IMPLEMENTS DETECT & AVOID SYSTEM ON CARE BY AIR DELIVERY ROUTE

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. FLT TAKOF (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y or ABBA.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that it has purchased from Canadian UAVs the first Sparrowhawk™ radar ground based detect and avoid system for deployment on DDC's Care by Air delivery route. Sparrowhawk has been previously approved by Transport Canada to support beyond visual line of sight ("BVLOS") operations.

The Care by Air route utilizes DDC's patented drone delivery solution and runs from the logistics facility of DSV Air & Sea Inc. Canada (DSV) in Milton, Ontario to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, for the purpose of delivering medical isotopes.

DDC has integrated Sparrowhawk at the DSV facility in Milton to support the Care by Air route initially, with plans to expand the use of Sparrowhawk to additional delivery routes in the future. Sparrowhawk has also been integrated into DDC's proprietary FLYTE software, which will allow for all operations to be conducted in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada flight authorizations. Flights will continue to be remotely monitored by DDC from its Operations Control Centre located in Vaughan, Ontario.

DDC plans to work with Canadian UAVs and Transport Canada to obtain BVLOS approval for the Care by Air route initially and then seek to expand the approval to cover the entire range of the Sparrowhawk to support multiple routes developed in partnership with DSV and Air Canada.

"We are continually looking to partner with leaders in the UAV industry and as such we are excited to work with Canadian UAVs and their Sparrowhawk system. Canadian UAVs are recognized as a leader in this space, and we look forward to leveraging their technology on the Care by Air route initially and then potentially expanding to other routes in the future." said Steve Magirias, CEO of DDC.

"From a single Sparrowhawk Radar, over 650km2 become available for coordinated drone operations. As our premier launch customer, DDC has wisely applied this technology for drone delivery, opening the possibility for wide area urban package delivery. This is an exciting time for our industry and for Canada." said John Molberg, VP Innovation of Canadian UAVs

About Canadian UAVs

Canadian UAVs has a dual market focus, working with both commercial consumers of geospatial data, as well as military users of UAS. Its mission of providing the ecosystem for the integration of UAVs into complex airspace means bringing its technology, safety-first aviation standards, and training expertise to both markets thus enabling a cross-pollination of best practices and experiences for its customers.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.