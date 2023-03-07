Think Research Selected For a 5-year SaaS Agreement to Help Address Urgent Patient Access Challenges

Think's digital platform approach helps the new client to deploy essential software and data solutions quickly and cost-effectively, which meets stated level of urgency.

Think's Digital Front Door and Learning Management System solutions are being deployed in a minimum 5-year SaaS and services agreement.

Year one contracted revenue is expected to total approximately $8.5 million , out of which, $7.8 million is recurring. Think expects to incur direct costs in line with typical contracts of this nature.

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation THNK ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce, its support for the new client to improve access to quality, timely healthcare.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think said, "As noted in our press release on February 9, 2023, we are honoured and excited to leverage our essential data and digital solutions to help this new client to solve its urgent healthcare access and delivery challenges. With a broad range of digital modules on our platform, we are focused on getting essential solutions deployed quickly to meet the urgency of the situation. We believe that this deployment will help set the standard for using digital health solutions to improve patient outcomes and save lives."

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process and standardization of care, to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers including enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 13,000 facilities for over 300,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via its BioPharma Services subsidiary. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

