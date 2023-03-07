BT Extends Partnership With Optiva for NGIN Delivery Platform to Offer New Consumer, Enterprise and Public Services

BT and Optiva partnership leverages convergent, best-in-suite platform to flexibly create service applications and simplify deployment

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - BT, the UK's leading fixed and mobile telecommunications provider, selected Optiva to renew its next-generation intelligent network (NGIN) service delivery platform (SDP) solution and support services.

The NGIN-SDP platform empowers BT to create any service application flexibly. BT developers rely on Optiva's application platform for its scalability and proven stability with virtually zero change requests or outages throughout the partnership. The renewal offers BT a continuous evolution of the platform application server to add additional services and gain market share.

Optiva's platform allows service brokering and orchestration capabilities to easily embed new accesses and logics, helping evolve new products and consolidate legacy services. Optiva's roadmap in the space of 5G evolution and Open APIs may assist BT with their strategic network evolution and future products. Optiva's platform allows BT to achieve its goal of staying ahead of the market in terms of service evolution while efficiently managing the service lifecycle.

"We value BT's trust and our 8-year partnership. We look forward to continuing to innovate together and supporting BT's goals to capture new market opportunities and expand their business success and capabilities," said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Enterprise and Global are our UK and international business-focused units respectively; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary, which wholesales fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.bt.com/about .

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange OPT. For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

SOURCE Optiva Inc.