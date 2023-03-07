Croesus renews 5-year partnership with a second Canadian chartered bank

MONTRÉAL, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Croesus announces the renewal of a long-term partnership with a second major Canadian chartered bank within a month. The leader in the wealth management technology industry is pleased with this latest achievement from one of the country's leading banks for the next five years.

Croesus will continue to provide its long-time banking partner with innovative wealth management solutions, including its portfolio management system, Croesus Advisor, and its application programming interfaces.

With this collaboration, which has spanned several years now, thousands of the bank's users benefit each day from Croesus's wealth management technologies to better serve Canadian and international investors.

"The renewal of a second agreement with another major financial institution confirms the high standards of innovation, security, and reliability of our solutions," said Luc Larose, Vice-President, Client Experience at Croesus. "We are extremely proud to continue our partnership for the next 5 years with this prestigious client. Our 13-year cooperation is based on exceptional service, highly configurable products, and ease of daily use for the thousands of professionals at this institution," he added.

About Croesus

Founded in 1987, Croesus is a WealthTech offering innovative, efficient, and secure wealth management solutions. An industry leader with more than 200 employees in Montréal and Toronto, Croesus's solutions include portfolio management and centralized portfolio rebalancing systems and application programming interfaces (APIs), which allow wealth management professionals to save time, make informed decisions, and maximize performance. Croesus strives to provide a premium experience for its customers, users, partners, and employees while having a significant positive impact on the community. Croesus has won multiple awards and industry recognition as a supplier of high-quality products and an outstanding employer.

SOURCE Croesus